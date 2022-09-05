Eugene police arrest suspected drug dealer, seize over $200k worth of drugs

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspected narcotics dealer has been arrested and more than $210,000 worth of illegal drugs have been seized after a long investigation, the Eugene Police Department says.
According to EPD, the suspect, Joe Anthony Harker, 38, had been arrested in May for several felony drug charges. Police said the EPD Street Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation, believing that Harker was continuing to deal drugs in Eugene after his May arrest. Police said Harker was difficult to find because he would frequently move around and had hard-to-trace finances, but they eventually obtained a search warrant for a hotel room he was suspected to be staying at.
On September 2, officers from the EPD SWAT team and Street Crimes Unit carried out the search warrant on Harker’s hotel room. Police said Harker himself was arrested after leaving the hotel room. Officials said that once police entered the hotel room, they found evidence of a drug dealing operation. Police said they seized $6,000 in cash, as well as suspected heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and powder in several different colors, as well as a set of body armor.
The combined street value of the drugs is estimated to be at least $210,000. Harker was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of controlled substances including heroin, meth and fentanyl, as well as being a felon in possession of body armor.