Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him.
According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary in the morning of October 19. Eugene police said detectives located the suspect vehicle in the area of Bailey Hill Road and Bertelsen Road at about 9 a.m. the same day. Police say they stopped the vehicle at west 18th Avenue and Bertelsen Road.
After stopping the vehicle, EPD officers said they performed what they called a “high risk” traffic stop and arrested the driver, later identified as Steven Jackson, 52, without incident. Police said that the passenger, Brandon Curtis Bhuhl, 40, refused to leave the vehicle and challenged police to shoot him. Police said they shut down the roadway near the area to provide a safe environment while officers attempted to negotiate with Bhuhl.
According to police, Bhuhl still refused to leave the vehicle and started reaching around the vehicle for unknown items. EPD said officers used pepperballs and a police dog to try to force Bhuhl out of the vehicle, and when those methods were unsuccessful, deployed “less lethal” 40mm rounds. Police said Bhuhl reluctantly complied and was arrested after the 40mm rounds were used.
Police say Eugene Springfield Fire found Bhuhl to be uninjured except for pepperball exposure. An investigation is ongoing, according to EPD. Both Jackson and Bhuhl were taken into custody on charges relating to the alleged burglary and theft of the Verizon store. Police said Bhuhl also had a probation violation warrant for his arrest.