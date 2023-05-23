Eugene police arrest woman in connection with January 2023 hit-and-run

EUGENE, Ore. – A Salem woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian with serious injuries back in January, the Eugene Police Department reported.

According to EPD, back on January 3, 2023, a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Sixth Avenue near Lincoln Street. Police at the time said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and the car drove away from the scene without stopping to help the victim. Police provided photos of the involved car from nearby surveillance footage and began an investigation to find the driver.

On May 23, Eugene police announced that their Major Collision Investigation team had finally identified and arrested the driver. Police said Jennifer Neely Higgins, 46, of Salem, was arrested and charged with hit-and-run injury and reckless driving. Eugene police thanked the several members of the public who came forward with tips that helped them solve the case.

According to Eugene police, the woman who was hit suffered a broken arm in the crash. A GoFundMe page set up by family members of the victim to help pay her medical bills reached more than double its goal. Family members said via GoFundMe that the victim was able to return home and continue her recovery.