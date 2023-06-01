Eugene police asking for help identifying vandals at April protest

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are asking the community for help identifying a few individuals who damaged property downtown during an otherwise peaceful protest.

According to the Eugene Police Department, on April 29, 2023, a large group of about 50 people staged a protest in downtown Eugene against a police training center being built in Georgia. EPD said the protesters were mostly peaceful as they marched down the streets, but a few individuals apparently took the gathering as an opportunity to cause damage to both public and private property.

Eugene police are asking the public for help in identifying the individuals who caused the damage so they can be held accountable. Police have provided photographs of the perpetrators taken by downtown cameras. Anyone with information should call EPD Sergeant Ware at 5541-682-5683.

Activists in Eugene were protesting the so-called “Cop City,” a Public Safety Training Center being constructed near Atlanta, Georgia. Activists across the United States have argued the 85-acre center would train law enforcement officers to be more militarized and violent, and would damage the local environment.