Eugene police conduct investigation into shooting; victim speaks out

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department are making progress on an investigation into shots fired that left a car riddled with bullet holes, and the driver feeling like he was mistreated by police.
Max Rineer said he was driving home after having dinner on the night of March 4 when the incident happened. According to Rineer, he was driving near the corner of Cubit Street and Wagner Street on his way home after eating dinner. Rineer said a man was walking near the crosswalk, and when he got near his car, he started yelling obscenities and strange things at him. Rineer said that when he turned back around to see why the man was so upset, the man pulled out a gun and started shooting at him.
“But by the time I got turned around and got back to the crosswalk, I was surprised to see he already had a gun out,” Rineer said. “I didn't see a muzzle flash. I just heard my windows breaking and saw my window shattering and I just hit my gas as fast as I could and took off. It's just getting really bad right here, and I've lived here my whole life and I don't want to live here anymore.”
Miraculously, Rineer was completely uninjured despite the number of rounds that hit his driver’s side door.
Rineer said that after working with Eugene Police Department for a couple of hours and returning to the scene where it happened, he was given a piece of notebook paper with a case number. He said he was shocked that police never asked him if he wanted to press charges.
Eugene police confirmed the incident had happened and that police had responded. EPD also said they are interviewing both people involved, and they have yet to decide who, if anyone, committed a crime. EPD’s investigation is not over, and they have promised more information as the case develops.