Eugene Police Department deploys new volunteer corps to patrol downtown

EUGENE, Ore -- A new group of volunteers is patrolling the streets of Downtown Eugene in an effort to increase safety and security.
Eugene Police Department rolled out the Downtown Support Team Thursday, March 2, to respond to concerns about safety, cleanliness and other activity in an effort to have a more positive presence in the downtown area.
Safety enhancement -- those are the words Chief of Police Chris Skinner used when describing the Downtown Volunteers. This new corps will be hard to miss as they'll be seen wearing a bright yellow jacket and will also have radios. EPD said they'll be used to address community wide concerns about downtown safety and cleanliness.
It's important to note they are not a replacement for other Eugene police services. Eugene has had similar volunteer groups in the past, such as the Downtown Ambassadors. However, according to Chief Skinner, what makes this team different is that they'll be explicitly tied to the police department.
"They have the ability to be in this facility, sit in briefings, hear where their problem areas are," Chief Skinner said. "They have radio, they have immediate contact with law enforcement if they need that and because they are a part of the police department they are able to avail themselves of trainings and build the aptitude and the competency to be able to handle some of these things."
The volunteers undergo very specific training in radio communication, de-escalating situations, and first aid. To help increase safety and security, the volunteers will work in pairs patrolling the streets on foot working with downtown business and community members.
Thanks to their training these volunteers have a better sense of what to do in any given situation. If there is one way to describe their main mission, it's to be part ambassador, part extra set of eyes. Instead of waiting for an emergency call to come into the station, the volunteers allow the police department to react more quickly to situations.
Many of volunteers are retired Eugene residents, some have been here longer than others. Each of them brings their own unique skills and experiences needed to provide a positive and helpful presence in the downtown area. Police Chief Skinner said the ability to connect with someone at their level is often a forgotten aspect of public safety.
The police department wants to take it slow at first. That's why the volunteers are doing their trial run now before more people start showing up in the summer. Chief Skinner also praised the volunteers for their dedication in spite of the fact that they are not paid a lot of money, their heart remains strong.
The police department is always looking for more volunteers. If people are interested, they can go to the Eugene Police Department’s website and sign up.