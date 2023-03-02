 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CHANCES FOR LOWLAND SNOW REMAIN IN THE FORECAST FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

There is an increasing threat of snow Friday night and Saturday
morning across the interior lowlands of southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon, including the Portland metro and the I-5
corridor from Eugene, Oregon to Castle Rock, Washington. This is
due to an incoming low pressure system that is set to dive
southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and move towards the Pacific
Northwest Friday night. The main forecast challenge is determining
exactly where this low will track and how heavy precipitation will
be, as the exact track and precipitation intensity will determine
what locations do or do not see accumulating snow. Forecast
uncertainty is currently high as model guidance continues to show
differing tracks of the surface low and varying degrees of
precipitation intensity. While forecast snow amounts are currently
less than one inch across the interior lowlands, there is a small
but nonzero chance for snow amounts in excess of two to four
inches by late Saturday morning (<5% chance as of 1 PM PST
Thursday, March 2nd). If snow amounts in excess of four inches do
end up occurring for some locations, then at least some tree
damage would be expected given the heavy and wet nature of the
snow. Anyone with travel plans Friday night or Saturday should pay
close attention to the forecast over the next 24 hours to monitor
for potential changes as the track of the surface low becomes
more clear.

Eugene Police Department deploys new volunteer corps to patrol downtown

  • Updated
  • 0

Eugene Police Department deploys new volunteer corps to patrol Downtown

EUGENE, Ore -- A new group of volunteers is patrolling the streets of Downtown Eugene in an effort to increase safety and security.

Eugene Police Department rolled out the Downtown Support Team Thursday, March 2, to respond to concerns about safety, cleanliness and other activity in an effort to have a more positive presence in the downtown area. 

Safety enhancement -- those are the words Chief of Police Chris Skinner used when describing the Downtown Volunteers. This new corps will be hard to miss as they'll be seen wearing a bright yellow jacket and will also have radios. EPD said they'll be used to address community wide concerns about downtown safety and cleanliness. 

New Eugene Police Department Volunteers

It's important to note they are not a replacement for other Eugene police services. Eugene has had similar volunteer groups in the past, such as the Downtown Ambassadors. However, according to Chief Skinner, what makes this team different is that they'll be explicitly tied to the police department.  

"They have the ability to be in this facility, sit in briefings, hear where their problem areas are," Chief Skinner said. "They have radio, they have immediate contact with law enforcement if they need that and because they are a part of the police department they are able to avail themselves of trainings and build the aptitude and the competency to be able to handle some of these things."

The volunteers undergo very specific training in radio communication, de-escalating situations, and first aid. To help increase safety and security, the volunteers will work in pairs patrolling the streets on foot working with downtown business and community members.

Thanks to their training these volunteers have a better sense of what to do in any given situation. If there is one way to describe their main mission, it's to be part ambassador, part extra set of eyes. Instead of waiting for an emergency call to come into the station, the volunteers allow the police department to react more quickly to situations. 

Many of volunteers are retired Eugene residents, some have been here longer than others. Each of them brings their own unique skills and experiences needed to provide a positive and helpful presence in the downtown area. Police Chief Skinner said the ability to connect with someone at their level is often a forgotten aspect of public safety.  

The police department wants to take it slow at first. That's why the volunteers are doing their trial run now before more people start showing up in the summer. Chief Skinner also praised the volunteers for their dedication in spite of the fact that they are not paid a lot of money, their heart remains strong. 

The police department is always looking for more volunteers. If people are interested, they can go to the Eugene Police Department’s website and sign up.

Recommended for you