Eugene Police Department donates bomb suits to Bangladesh Army OC&S

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department's Metro Explosives Disposal Unit recently donated two explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) bomb suits to the Bangladesh Army Ordinance Center and School (OC&S), police officials said.
Eugene Police officials said that the suits were presented by the Oregon National Guard to EOD teams deploying on U.N. peacekeeping missions in Mali, the Central African Republic and the Congo. Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) are the biggest threat to U.N. peacekeeping troops in Bangladesh, police said.
Bangladesh Army EOD technicians may also use the bomb suits in Africa for de-mining operations and handling bomb threats, officials with the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka said.
Embassy officials also said the Eugene Police Department has a long training relationship with Bangladesh OC&S.