Eugene Police Department gets grant to enforce speeding laws

EUGENE, Ore. -- Speeding deaths in Oregon are continuing to rise, jumping a dramatic 17% from 2019 to 2020, and another 5% from 2020 to 2021.
The Eugene Police Department is cracking down. Through the month of march, EPD will be enforcing speed on freeways where they recently cited drivers for driving in excess of 80, 90, and even 100 miles per hour where the speed limit is 55 miles per hours. EPD also said officers will also patrol more heavily-traveled surface streets such as first, sixth, seventh, 11th and 18th Streets.
To help fund extra patrols for speeding, the Eugene Police Department has received funds from the Special Targeted Speed Enforcement Oregon Impact Grant. EPD said these funds will allow for overtime funding of intense, high-visibility enforcement. EPD also said this operation will support the City of Eugene’s Vision Zero goal, an approach to traffic safety that EPD said aims to eliminate deaths and life-changing injuries caused by traffic crashes.