Eugene Police Department helps out at St. Vincent de Paul holiday dinner

EUGENE, Ore. -- A handful of Eugene police officers weren’t patrolling the streets Tuesday afternoon -- instead, they spent time cooking for those in need.

Several Eugene Police Department staff members were at St. Vincent de Paul’s Lindholm Center on December 13 to serve a warm meal to the people there. This is the sixth year of the Eugene Police Holiday Dinner at the Lindholm Center. The program has been going since 2015, but it was temporarily put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eugene police were excited to return and help out the community.

David Clark, an EPD officer, said it’s a good chance to give the hardworking staff at St. Vinnie’s a break for a day and to connect with the community.

“To me this is just another part of police work,” officer Clark said. “We can respond to calls for service and stuff like that, but we're kind of founded on community policing and being here for our community and reaching out in advance. Just being a familiar face so when that crisis happens, someone will recognize you.”

Community outreach events like the holiday dinner are made possible due to donations. Food was donated by organizations like Bruns Apple Market, New Day Bakery, and Ekklesia Church in Eugene. Organizers were able to feed hundreds of people thanks to the food given to them, and they expected to have some left over for folks who were to come to the Egan Warming Center.