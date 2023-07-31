 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Eugene Police Department launches upgraded non-emergency reporting system

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD My PD Connect

EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene Police Department’s online crime reporting system has been given an upgrade that will allow those reporting callers to schedule a zoom or phone call with an EPD Community Service Officer and also upload videos or photos from their cell phone, police officials said.

EPD said that the system is known as My PD Connect, and is funded by the Community Safety Payroll Tax and will reduce call hold times and allow 911 dispatchers and police officers to focus on other calls and duties. The reporting system will be used for reporting common property crimes such as theft from vehicle, stolen bicycles, fraud or scams, damaged property, or graffiti, authorities said.

Police said that My PD Connect works across any type of mobile phone and adapts to any screen size. Callers receive a text directing them to the online report, and the system sends a text reminder for scheduled zoom or phone call meetings, EPD said.

Authorities said that mapping tracking the crime reports received will help police track crime trends for better response and prevention. My PD Connect replaces the Coplogic system that’s been in place since 2010, Eugene police said.

Police said that EPD Community Service Officers responding to these reports are trained and unarmed civilian officers who respond to non-emergency calls for service. CSOs respond to property crimes, traffic crashes and hazards, and assist with patrols, authorities said.

More information about My PD Connect can be found online.

Tags

Recommended for you