Eugene Police Department launches upgraded non-emergency reporting system

EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene Police Department’s online crime reporting system has been given an upgrade that will allow those reporting callers to schedule a zoom or phone call with an EPD Community Service Officer and also upload videos or photos from their cell phone, police officials said.
EPD said that the system is known as My PD Connect, and is funded by the Community Safety Payroll Tax and will reduce call hold times and allow 911 dispatchers and police officers to focus on other calls and duties. The reporting system will be used for reporting common property crimes such as theft from vehicle, stolen bicycles, fraud or scams, damaged property, or graffiti, authorities said.
Police said that My PD Connect works across any type of mobile phone and adapts to any screen size. Callers receive a text directing them to the online report, and the system sends a text reminder for scheduled zoom or phone call meetings, EPD said.
Authorities said that mapping tracking the crime reports received will help police track crime trends for better response and prevention. My PD Connect replaces the Coplogic system that’s been in place since 2010, Eugene police said.
Police said that EPD Community Service Officers responding to these reports are trained and unarmed civilian officers who respond to non-emergency calls for service. CSOs respond to property crimes, traffic crashes and hazards, and assist with patrols, authorities said.
More information about My PD Connect can be found online.