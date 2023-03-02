 Skip to main content
...CHANCES FOR LOWLAND SNOW REMAIN IN THE FORECAST FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

There is an increasing threat of snow Friday night and Saturday
morning across the interior lowlands of southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon, including the Portland metro and the I-5
corridor from Eugene, Oregon to Castle Rock, Washington. This is
due to an incoming low pressure system that is set to dive
southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and move towards the Pacific
Northwest Friday night. The main forecast challenge is determining
exactly where this low will track and how heavy precipitation will
be, as the exact track and precipitation intensity will determine
what locations do or do not see accumulating snow. Forecast
uncertainty is currently high as model guidance continues to show
differing tracks of the surface low and varying degrees of
precipitation intensity. While forecast snow amounts are currently
less than one inch across the interior lowlands, there is a small
but nonzero chance for snow amounts in excess of two to four
inches by late Saturday morning (<5% chance as of 1 PM PST
Thursday, March 2nd). If snow amounts in excess of four inches do
end up occurring for some locations, then at least some tree
damage would be expected given the heavy and wet nature of the
snow. Anyone with travel plans Friday night or Saturday should pay
close attention to the forecast over the next 24 hours to monitor
for potential changes as the track of the surface low becomes
more clear.

Eugene Police Department mourns loss of talented police dog

K-9 Cwyk
K-9 Cwyk

EUGENE, Ore. -- A very talented and successful police dog with the Eugene Police Department has passed away on Tuesday. February 28 after years of faithful service, the department said.

K-9 Cwyk joined EPD in 2017, and trained with his handler, Officer Owen Griffith, in October of 2018. The pair was certified as a team that December and hit the streets shortly afterward. EPD said Officer Griffith and Cwyk’s bond, as well as Cwyk’s excellent tracking ability, led to a number of patrol apprehensions, and the dog was soon selected for EPD SWAT’s tactical K-9 team. EPD said Cwyk was an invaluable asset for the SWAT team, and a joyful presence back at the office.

EPD said Cwyk’s impressive record included dozens of apprehensions, and he would tirelessly track down suspects. EPD said Cwyk once tracked down a would-be thief through six inches of snow, and helped subdue a barricaded suspect in a dangerous SWAT situation swathed in tear gas. Eugene police said Cwyk was known for his phenomenal tracking ability, and he was called one of the most talented and successful K-9 dogs in EPD’s history.

Cwyk's exploits were frequent features of EPD's police actions, and the dog's work made frequent appearances here on KEZI 9 News.

EPD said that on his off time, Cwyk loved chasing birds, swimming, and chewing on his toy tire. EPD said Cwyk would often visit briefings and press his tire into his handler’s legs, asking for play time.

According to the EPD, Cwyk fell ill after a recent training. After several tests, the EPD K-9 team and local veterinarians determined that it was best to humanely euthanize him. Cwyk spent his last day playing with family and visiting the SWAT team, and passed away chewing on his favorite toy with his handler rubbing his ears.

Eugene Police Department K-9 Cwyk

