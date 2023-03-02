Eugene Police Department mourns loss of talented police dog

EUGENE, Ore. -- A very talented and successful police dog with the Eugene Police Department has passed away on Tuesday. February 28 after years of faithful service, the department said.

K-9 Cwyk joined EPD in 2017, and trained with his handler, Officer Owen Griffith, in October of 2018. The pair was certified as a team that December and hit the streets shortly afterward. EPD said Officer Griffith and Cwyk’s bond, as well as Cwyk’s excellent tracking ability, led to a number of patrol apprehensions, and the dog was soon selected for EPD SWAT’s tactical K-9 team. EPD said Cwyk was an invaluable asset for the SWAT team, and a joyful presence back at the office.

EPD said Cwyk’s impressive record included dozens of apprehensions, and he would tirelessly track down suspects. EPD said Cwyk once tracked down a would-be thief through six inches of snow, and helped subdue a barricaded suspect in a dangerous SWAT situation swathed in tear gas. Eugene police said Cwyk was known for his phenomenal tracking ability, and he was called one of the most talented and successful K-9 dogs in EPD’s history.

Cwyk's exploits were frequent features of EPD's police actions, and the dog's work made frequent appearances here on KEZI 9 News.

EPD said that on his off time, Cwyk loved chasing birds, swimming, and chewing on his toy tire. EPD said Cwyk would often visit briefings and press his tire into his handler’s legs, asking for play time.

According to the EPD, Cwyk fell ill after a recent training. After several tests, the EPD K-9 team and local veterinarians determined that it was best to humanely euthanize him. Cwyk spent his last day playing with family and visiting the SWAT team, and passed away chewing on his favorite toy with his handler rubbing his ears.