Eugene Police Department unveils new crisis response vehicle

EUGENE, Ore -- A new vehicle has been added to the Eugene Police Department's lineup.
It's for the department's Crisis Negotiation Team, and it provides several new modern features. The Crisis Negotiation Team handles a number of situations from barricaded subjects, armed suicidal subjects, hostage situations, and high-risk search warrants. Over the last several years, they have seen an increase in the number of calls to help resolve high-stakes situations.
The new vehicle was unveiled at Police Headquarters on Friday, April 21 at 11 a.m. Prior to this upgrade, the Crisis Negotiation Team relied on their aging 1992 Chevy panel van. The van was put into service in 2008 and would be on the front lines for the next 15 years.
Brandon Rathje works as an officer and negotiator for the Eugene Police Department's Crisis Negotiation Team. He couldn't be happier with the benefits the new vehicle provides. Thanks to the modern technology, intelligence gathering has never been easier.
He said, "With the new technology in there, with the computers that we have, we can research the person that we are talking to, we can pull up social media, we can pull up drone feeds."
Another new feature of the vehicle is the space it provides for the officers inside. It has dedicated sections for negotiating teams in a crisis and it allows officers to be up close and personal with the action from a safe position.
It also allows for easier communication and coordination with Swat Teams.
For Lieutenant Chuck Salsbury, a commander of the Crisis Negotiation Team, this centralization is so valuable.
"We can be in close proximity and plan and work through any given incident and hopefully come to a safe and successful resolution," Lt. Salsbury said.
The Eugene Police Department will be retiring its old crisis intervention van. Officers and negotiators of the crisis intervention team say the new one really pushes the department into the 21st century.
"We made sure to incorporate technology and power sources for our drone team. We've got setup for our tactical dispatch so that they can have a dedicated space so that they are in close proximity to the command on scene," Rathje said. "We don't want any piece of information to slip through the cracks."
According to Police Chief Skinner, the vehicle is expected to be in service with the department for at least the next decade. Chief Skinner also took time to thank State Senator James Manning. He represents north Eugene, Veneta, and Junction City, in the Oregon Legislature as part of State Senate District 7. Manning is credited with helping secure the funding for the vehicle.
Senator Manning explained how the American Rescue Plan Act gave every State Senator $4 million for in-district projects, and every Representative was given $2 million. The Lane County delegation was able to get the money for this vehicle through the State Legislature.
According to Chief Skinner, he got a phone call from the State Senator, who offered his services to help his District. Senator Manning also credits his late wife, Lawanda Manning, who fought hard for the funds. She passed away in June of 2021.
Senator Manning said, "And how hard she worked on this, she worked nights and days and tirelessly negotiating. And she actually made sure the funds were available."