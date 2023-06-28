Eugene Police Department unveils new look for Community Service Unit vehicles

EUGENE, Ore. – Vehicles utilized by the Eugene Police Department’s Community Service Unit have a new and distinctive look, according to police officials.
Police said that the EPD’s Community Service Unit vehicles underwent a dramatic visual transformation earlier this month. The vehicles in the CSU fleet have been wrapped with a new graphics package that provides a marked visual distinction from EPD’s standard patrol vehicles, authorities said.
EPD’s Capt. Billy Halvorson said the CSO unit provides a variety of services that range from assistance at the scene of motor vehicle crashes to helping police officers with property recovery.
“The pickup is a more universal platform to meet the broader scope of their needs,” Capt. Halvorson said.
Capt. Halvorsen said that the vehicles won’t be used for prisoner transports, but do feature overhead lighting so motorists can easily identify them as police vehicles. A primary reason for the graphics change to the vehicles was so the public would easily identify them as part of the EPD’s unarmed alternative response unit, Capt. Halvorson said.
The graphics provide a nod to Eugene’s timber legacy, as the goal was to give the vehicles a non-traditional look, he said. EPD’s community service officers are excited by the new look for their vehicles, though the department hasn’t yet received much feedback yet from the local community.
“I’m hoping it spurs some conversation and we get some feedback,” Capt. Halvorson said.
Police said that the Community Services Unit is funded by a local community safety payroll tax. Wraps on existing fleet vehicles were paid for by the city’s general fund, but new fleet vehicles added through the CSU’s expansion were paid for by the community safety payroll tax, Capt. Halvorson said.
So far, six trucks and one SUV in the department’s fleet have been wrapped, police officials said.