Eugene Police Department uses new website to ask for public’s help with cold cases

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department currently has more than 60 cold cases on the books classified as homicides and missing persons. In an effort to bring closure to victims and their families, EPD cold case volunteers have launched a webpage to get tips.
EPD officials said the cold cases on the new website involve members of the community who were victims of homicide, or who vanished without a trace. The website features dozens of cold cases from as early as 1973. EPD says the public plays a crucial role in solving cold cases, and the website has multiple ways to contact investigators, including through an anonymous tip line. EPD says information that leads to resolution of a cold case may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.
Eugene police say the cold case squad is staffed entirely by volunteer, retired law enforcement officers. The team’s goal is to investigate cases that no longer have leads or investigative resources that are often decades old. EPD recognizes the importance of solving cold cases, and continues to investigate and ask the community for help.
The EPD's cold cases site can be found here.