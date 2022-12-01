Eugene Police Department working to provide Measure 114 permits

 Skip to main content
...RAIN AND SNOW CONTINUE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

Bands of showers will move over the area through this afternoon,
each bringing periods of rain and snow. As it stands, most of the
interior valleys will see mainly rain, but with heavier showers
may see some light snow fall. At elevations below 500 ft, snow
will be shortlived and accumulations will be minimal as
temperatures remain above freezing. Above 500 ft, accumulations up
to 0.25 inch are possible, and higher amounts as you move up in
elevation.

While snow may not be falling, roadways may still become slick so
travel with caution. You can find current road conditions by
dialing 5-1-1.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.
Isolated gusts to 50 kt. For the first Small Craft Advisory,
seas 9 to 12 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 15 kt. For
the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 9 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 6 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small
Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Eugene Police Department working to provide Measure 114 permits

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department HQ

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the date nears when Ballot Measure 114 will come into effect, the Eugene Police Department is speaking out about how they plan to enforce the bill.

Measure 114 was narrowly passed in the November 2022 election. Among other restrictions, it will require prospective gun buyers to acquire a permit from a law enforcement agency before being allowed to purchase a firearm. EPD says local law enforcement agencies will have to enforce the measure unless court challenges or other legal proceedings result in a stay or other change for the measure.

Many law enforcement agencies, including EPD, have said they do not currently have the systems set up to provide such permits. EPD says they are working as quickly as possible to develop those systems, but it will take some time. EPD also says the revenue expected to be generated by permit fees will not fully fund the required processes, which means they might need to reduce or reallocate other public safety resources to cover the costs.

EPD says there are many unanswered questions about the measure that are yet to be determined by the courts and other state officials. Even so, they also voiced a commitment to fulfilling their obligation to enforce the law to the best of their ability. EPD said they intend to get the permit program up and running as soon as possible, and has promised an update once more information about their efforts is available.

