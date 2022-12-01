Eugene Police Department working to provide Measure 114 permits

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the date nears when Ballot Measure 114 will come into effect, the Eugene Police Department is speaking out about how they plan to enforce the bill.
Measure 114 was narrowly passed in the November 2022 election. Among other restrictions, it will require prospective gun buyers to acquire a permit from a law enforcement agency before being allowed to purchase a firearm. EPD says local law enforcement agencies will have to enforce the measure unless court challenges or other legal proceedings result in a stay or other change for the measure.
Many law enforcement agencies, including EPD, have said they do not currently have the systems set up to provide such permits. EPD says they are working as quickly as possible to develop those systems, but it will take some time. EPD also says the revenue expected to be generated by permit fees will not fully fund the required processes, which means they might need to reduce or reallocate other public safety resources to cover the costs.
EPD says there are many unanswered questions about the measure that are yet to be determined by the courts and other state officials. Even so, they also voiced a commitment to fulfilling their obligation to enforce the law to the best of their ability. EPD said they intend to get the permit program up and running as soon as possible, and has promised an update once more information about their efforts is available.