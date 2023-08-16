 Skip to main content
Eugene police detain three, charge one after report of shots fired

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. – Several people were detained Wednesday afternoon after one of them allegedly fired shots in a residential neighborhood, according to Eugene police.

Eugene Police Department said they heard a report of shots fired on west 12th Avenue at about 1:09 p.m. on August 16. Police said an intoxicated suspect showed up in a vehicle, fired some shots in the backyard of an apartment, and was taken into the apartment by some other individuals.

Due to the circumstances of the call, Eugene police sent a massive response to the scene. EPD said they sent patrol and K-9 officers, a Crisis Negotiation Team, EPD SWAT, the Drone Team, SWAT vehicles and medics from Eugene Springfield Fire. However, no people were harmed in the original incident or the response, police said.

Police said the Crisis Negotiation Team at first tried to call the suspected shooter’s phone, but was unsuccessful. However, at about 1:56 p.m. Paul Craig, 37, was taken into custody along with two other individuals, police said. Officers also said guns were found in the apartment. Craig was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

