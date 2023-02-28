Eugene police, fire department respond to exploding propane tanks

EUGENE, Ore. -- A call of shots fired in Eugene turned out not to be a violent incident after police arrived and found some propane tanks had exploded, the Eugene Police Department said.
Eugene police said officers heard a call of shots fired near Beltline Highway and Roosevelt Boulevard at about 6:33 a.m. on February 28. EPD said that as officers were on the way to the scene, dispatchers informed them that no shots had been fired, but a fire had set off a set of propane tanks, which exploded.
Police said officers arrived to find Eugene Springfield Fire was working to put out the fire from the Beltline overpass. Police said they worked to block traffic to give firefighters space to work on the fire. According to EPD, an investigation after the fire was extinguished found a small wooden hut with a single stove in the middle had caught fire, which spread to the propane tanks and touched them off. Police said there were no signs of an intentional fire.