Eugene police get new speeding enforcement gear

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department says with dry weather comes drivers emboldened to blow past the speed limit on major roads. Fortunately, the police have some new gear to help them catch speeders.
According to EPD, in the week of January 16 they’ve issued numerous citations to drivers going more than 80 miles per hour. EPD said some of those citations included drivers going in excess of 100 miles per hour on Beltline Road. EPD officials said a car traveling 100 miles per hour will travel the length of half a football field in the time it takes for a person to take a single step, and that speed does not allow for a driver to react to a hazard.
Eugene police say that thanks to an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant issued by the U.S> Department of justice, they were able to purchase brand-new Lidar (light detection and ranging) speed measuring devices. The police department says the new gear will be used to upgrade from their current 20-year-old devices. Eugene police say the new gear is waterproof, dustproof, has a host of new features, and has already caught several speeders.
EPD says speeding tickets are unnecessary expenditures that can cost a driver more than $1,000. However, that’s nothing compared to the ultimate price paid by more than 300 Oregonians each year who lose their lives in traffic collisions. EPD encourages drivers to slow down, buckle up, avoid distractions, and not to drive under the influence of intoxicants.