Eugene police going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are going pink for the month of October to spread the word about breast cancer awareness, and why it’s so important to get screened.
10 Eugene Police Department patrol vehicles have been adorned with breast cancer awareness ribbons that will stay on through the month of October. Police Chief Chris Skinner says breast cancer has affected just about everyone in their department, and they’re hoping that when people see the pink ribbons it reminds them to get an exam.
“I'm not sure there's a member of our police department who hasn't been impacted by cancer, specifically breast cancer somewhere in their family and certainly our EPD family has been affected by breast cancer,” Chief Skinner said. “So, every time October comes around it's really important for us to show our support and get the word out.”
EPD says each officer driving a ribbon-marked vehicle has a personal story to tell about an experience with breast cancer, such as community engagement specialist Janina Rager. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and says EPD helped her get through her two major chemotherapy sessions and showed her all the support they could during the most difficult moment of her life. Officer Rager says she was diagnosed with one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer, and encourages women to get regular check-ups and mammograms. Rager said that if she had waited just a few months more, the cancer could have taken her life.
“It's so important for you to get those mammograms to do those checks, because it's amazing how just a matter of four months can be life or death for you,” Rager said. “We want to get this awareness out to people, we want people to think about it and hope that it helps people be safe or even save a life.”
The American Cancer Society recommends women should get screened annually for breast cancer with a mammogram starting at the age of 45.