Eugene Police hoping to get more clarity on Ballot Measure 114

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several local law enforcement agencies have voiced concern on the controversial Ballot Measure 114.
The bill goes into effect on Thursday, December 8, but agencies like the Eugene Police Department hope to get some more time and clarity for the measure.
Chief Chris Skinner with Eugene Police Department said there are more questions than answers as a result of the ballot measure, which was passed by voters in the November 8 midterm election.
"I want to be clear that this is not a value statement about the constitutionality of the ballot measure, that's not ours to decide, that's a court to decide that. For us, it's how do we implement this so that people feel like we're being responsive," Skinner said.
The measure will require agencies like EPD to limit magazine capacities. But another huge part will require a permit to purchase. However, right now, there isn't a system in place to issue those permits.
Skinner said he's also concerned about the required training that comes with the measure.
"The online, or the potential for online educational training around gun laws, and how to store weapons safely, all the way to the demonstration portion of this ballot measure where you're having to safely load, unload and fire a firearm," Skinner said. "Who's supposed to do that? Where should that happen? And I would suggest that should not be happening in the lobbies of police departments, in front of law enforcement, before you get your permit."
Skinner is also the current president of the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, which is a completely separate entity from EPD. Because of these unknowns, the group is working with the several other agencies across the state to get just a little more time to narrow down how things with look with the measure.
On December 4, the Oregon Department of Justice informed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut that the state is seeking a two-month postponement of the parts of Measure 114 that require a permit for firearm purchases.
Skinner said he is prepared to answer lots of questions, and to see a lot of people come to the headquarters, asking for a permit-to-purchase application. But he asks people to be patient with their local police departments, especially with all of these unknowns.
"So, many many questions being sent to the Department of Justice to help us better clarify what's happening with Ballot Measure 114, how we can be responsive as an organization, and how we can build a system that looks the same regardless of where you go," Skinner said.
For more on the demands coming from state agencies, you can go to the Department of Justice's website.