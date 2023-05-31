Eugene police identify suspects in South Eugene High School bomb threats

EUGENE, Ore. – The people who called in several bomb threats at South Eugene High School over the month of May have been identified and contacted, the Eugene Police Department reported Wednesday morning.

According to EPD, the suspects are identified as two students at South Eugene High School. Investigators said the students are believed to have used the internet to pay someone to issue false threats that would shut down the school. Police said the same threats have been occurring at schools across the country, and the identity of the person or group sending the threats is still under investigation.

Eugene police said they have been working with 4J staff, schools from around the country, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to try to track down the persons making the calls. Police said they got a break in the case when a 4J staffer saw an anonymous social media post offering to send threats for a payment. EPD said this post was turned over to the FBI, who initiated a legal process with the social media platform that resulted in information that helped identify the suspects.

Eugene police said detectives and FBI agents have contacted the students suspected of initiating the threats. They and their families have cooperated with the investigation, police said. Information has been turned over to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Eugene police said the suspects will not be identified because they are juveniles.

South Eugene High School was closed several times in May after threats of violence against the school were heard. According to Eugene police, the police department would receive a call from someone who threatened violence and claimed to be inside the school armed with explosives, and in some cases a gun.

