Eugene police install new cameras downtown in effort to enhance security

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department has placed several new cameras throughout downtown Eugene in an effort to deter crime through a visible presence and help detectives working to solve crimes that occur in the heart of the city.

According to EPD, police installed three new cameras in several places around downtown Eugene on April 18, with plans to install a fourth in the near future. Police said they installed cameras at west Eighth Avenue and Olive Street, Broadway and Olive Street, and Broadway and Willamette Street. The fourth camera is slated to go in at east Eighth Avenue and Oak Street, according to EPD.

EPD said officers will be able to look through the cameras using a desktop computer or mobile device. EPD said the cameras will help them obtain footage for use in identifying suspects. EPD said the cams will also serve as a visual deterrent in addition to helping investigators catch suspects. According to EPD, the cameras were acquired at a cost of $9,495 each, which was paid for through a Justice Assistance Grant.

EPD’s announcement of new cameras in downtown Eugene comes just days after a suspect was arrested for arson after being caught on camera breaking a window and setting fire to the curtains at a local business.