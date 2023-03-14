Eugene Police investigate car into building

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibilities of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&