Eugene Police investigate car into building

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police investigated the scene of a car into a building early Tuesday morning.
This happened just before 12:30 a.m. on March 14, 2023, near 13th and Patterson Street at the urgent care.
Our crew was on scene and reported seeing a car up against the urgent care with the windows smashed in. The Forensics Evidence Unit was also on scene.
Eugene Police issued a traffic advisory for the area at 5:08 a.m. The advisory was in effect for two hours as police conducted their investigation.
KEZI 9 News reached out to Eugene Police for more information, but they declined to comment at the time of the investigation.
This is a developing news story.