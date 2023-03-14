 Skip to main content
Eugene Police investigate car into building

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene car into building

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police investigated the scene of a car into a building early Tuesday morning.

This happened just before 12:30 a.m. on March 14, 2023, near 13th and Patterson Street at the urgent care.

Our crew was on scene and reported seeing a car up against the urgent care with the windows smashed in. The Forensics Evidence Unit was also on scene. 

Eugene car into building forensics

Eugene Police issued a traffic advisory for the area at 5:08 a.m. The advisory was in effect for two hours as police conducted their investigation. 

KEZI 9 News reached out to Eugene Police for more information, but they declined to comment at the time of the investigation.

This is a developing news story. 

 

