Eugene police investigate fight that ended with car into building, deceased individual

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Department investigated the scene of a car into a building after a reported dispute early Tuesday morning, and said they found a deceased subject within.
This happened just before 12:30 a.m. on March 14, 2023, near 13th Avenue and Patterson Street at the urgent care.
Our crew was on scene and reported seeing a car up against the urgent care with the windows smashed in. The Forensics Evidence Unit was also on scene.
Eugene Police issued a traffic advisory for the area at 5:08 a.m. The advisory was in effect for two hours as police conducted their investigation.
KEZI 9 News reached out to Eugene Police for more information, but they declined to comment at the time of the investigation. Eugene police later released information about a sequence of events that likely led up to the crash.
According to the Eugene Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m. on March 14, police responded to a reported fight on east 13th Avenue and Patterson Street. Police said reports told them a shot had been fired during the fight. EPD said police arriving on the scene found two people with minor gunshot injuries, and one person dead in a crashed vehicle nearby.
EPD said there is no known continuing risk to the public. EPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact EPD at 541-682-5111.
