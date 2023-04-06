Eugene police investigate major crash that blocked Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. -- A single-vehicle crash that blocked a major roadway in Eugene Wednesday night is currently under investigation, the Eugene Police Department reported.
According to EPD, officers were dispatched to a reported vehicle crash on Beltline Highway between River Road and Delta Highway at about 9:05 p.m. on April 5. According to police, they arrived to find a man had crashed his pick-up truck into a large tree outside Canopies Plus. Eugene Springfield Fire pulled the driver out of the vehicle and took him to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. A lane on eastbound Beltline was closed for several hours for an investigation, and was reopened at 3:16 a.m. on April 6.
According to EPD, the sides and roof of the vehicle had been caved in. Fortunately, police said there hadn’t been any passengers in the truck at the time of the crash. Police said an investigation is underway, and alcohol impairment is being investigated as a factor in the crash.