Eugene police investigating 3 reports of blades in Halloween candy

EUGENE, Ore. -- After receiving several reports of razor blades hidden in Halloween candy, Eugene Police Department is advising caution while they investigate.
EPD said they received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy from a person on Friendly Street who had checked their kid’s candy before letting the child have it. EPD also said they received more reports, all in the area between west 24th Street to west 27th Street and between Tyler Street to Friendly Street. Eugene police said the razor appears to be a blade from a pencil sharpener.
EPD says they are conducting investigations into all of these reports. Eugene police recommend that parents always check their children’s trick-or-treat candy before letting the kids have them. EPD requests anyone with tips on the matter call them at 541-682-5111.