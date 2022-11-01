 Skip to main content
...THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...

...BUILDING SEAS LATE IN THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND...

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the coastal
waters through Wednesday. Some storms will have the ability to produce
frequent lightning, gale force wind gusts and brief, heavy rainfall
that could significantly reduce visibility. Mariners should be aware
of the lightning risk and the potential for strong, gusty winds and
limited visibility to arise quickly with fast-moving storms. There
is also the potential for brief waterspouts.

Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and
continue into the weekend. A strong warm front will impact the
northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the
south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will
be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and
continuing through Saturday.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS BEEN REPLACED BY A SMALL CRAFT
ADVISORY, NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 ft at 14 seconds. Squally showers and
isolated thunderstorms may produce outflow gusts of up to Gale
Force today.

* WHERE...Oregon coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Florence out
60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...NE winds 5 to 15 kt early today,
becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Eugene police investigating 3 reports of blades in Halloween candy

Blade reportedly found in candy

EUGENE, Ore. -- After receiving several reports of razor blades hidden in Halloween candy, Eugene Police Department is advising caution while they investigate.

EPD said they received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy from a person on Friendly Street who had checked their kid’s candy before letting the child have it. EPD also said they received more reports, all in the area between west 24th Street to west 27th Street and between Tyler Street to Friendly Street. Eugene police said the razor appears to be a blade from a pencil sharpener.

EPD says they are conducting investigations into all of these reports. Eugene police recommend that parents always check their children’s trick-or-treat candy before letting the kids have them. EPD requests anyone with tips on the matter call them at 541-682-5111.

