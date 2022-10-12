Eugene police investigating after stopping downtown shooting incident

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is maintaining increased patrols in the downtown area after a shooting incident that involved over a dozen suspect was narrowly averted early Sunday morning. The incident is still under investigation.

The EPD started a new program in 2022 to station more police patrols in downtown Eugene after an increase in violent crime rates. Police said that after an incident where multiple masked and armed people were spotted early in the morning on Sunday, they are planning to keep the patrols in place and on high alert to maintain community safety. Acting Deputy Police Chief Shawn Adams of the EPD said patrols will continue until the crime rate begins to drop.

“We understand the nature of nine individuals walking around with handguns with masks on their face,” Adams said. “I mean, we potentially just interdicted an active shooter scene of some kind or a multiple casualty event. So, this type of thing, these are things that are indicators, and we're going to continue to keep an eye on what we're doing until we have all of this rooted out and stopped.”

EPD said that just before 2 a.m. on October 9, several individuals were spotted in downtown Eugene wearing masks and gloves, and some were seen with handguns. Officials say police quickly responded, arresting several suspicious people in the group as well as similarly-armed individuals in a nearby parking garage. Police said their investigation led them to believe this was a developing shooting incident that may have been sparked by an earlier fight at a local bar.

"We had an earlier altercation inside one of the bars, and actually in advance of that, we had an earlier altercation where an individual was actually struck with a pistol," Deputy Chief Adams said. "And so we believe that this group that came with the guns, was affiliated with the individual who was struck in the head with the handgun, and that we believe this was in retaliation to this event."

An investigation of the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway, but police said it is too early to tell if it was gang-related.