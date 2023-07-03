Eugene police investigating attack that sent man to hospital with cuts

EUGENE, Ore. – After a knife attack that left a man with serious but not life-threatening injuries just after midnight on Monday, police are looking for the assailant.
According to Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to a convenience store on west Sixth Street at about 12:10 a.m. on July 3 for a reported assault. Authorities said they arrived to find that an employee had suffered serious cuts from an unidentified assailant. Authorities said the man told them he was attacked after he told the man to leave an area he wasn’t allowed in.
The employee was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect, however, had run away from the scene with another unidentified man before police could arrive. According to authorities, the suspect was described as a white man in his late twenties with thin red hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing a white and black hat with a white hoodie and blue jeans.
Eugene police ask that anyone with information about the incident call them at 541-682-5111 and reference case number 23-09638.