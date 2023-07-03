 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Eugene police investigating attack that sent man to hospital with cuts

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. – After a knife attack that left a man with serious but not life-threatening injuries just after midnight on Monday, police are looking for the assailant.

According to Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to a convenience store on west Sixth Street at about 12:10 a.m. on July 3 for a reported assault. Authorities said they arrived to find that an employee had suffered serious cuts from an unidentified assailant. Authorities said the man told them he was attacked after he told the man to leave an area he wasn’t allowed in.

The employee was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect, however, had run away from the scene with another unidentified man before police could arrive. According to authorities, the suspect was described as a white man in his late twenties with thin red hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing a white and black hat with a white hoodie and blue jeans.

Eugene police ask that anyone with information about the incident call them at 541-682-5111 and reference case number 23-09638.

