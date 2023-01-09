Eugene police investigating fatal hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old boy

EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash that left a 17-year-old dead on Sunday has Eugene Police Department looking for yet another suspect in a hit-and-run.
According to EPD, the crash occurred at about 9:18 p.m. on January 8 near west Seventh Avenue and Blair Boulevard. Police said the Major Collision Investigation Team arrived to find a light-colored 2006-2009 Land Rover had struck a 17-year-old male, who had suffered fatal injuries in the collision. Police said the incident is a hit-and-run case, as the driver of the vehicle did not stop and has not yet been identified or located.
Eugene police are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them at 541-682-5111 and reference case number 23-00407. The suspect vehicle is a light-colored 2006-2009 Land Rover, according to police.
This most recent incident is part of a trend of more frequent vehicle versus pedestrian crashes. According to data assembled by Eugene Police Department officials, the number of incidents of vehicle and pedestrian crashes has seen a sharp increase in 2022. According to the EPD, 2022 saw 77 vehicle versus bike crashes and 156 vehicle versus pedestrian crashes, for a total of 233 incidents. Of those, 63 happened in the darker months of October, November, December, and the first week of January, EPD said.