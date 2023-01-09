 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 kt, with gusts up to 45 kt this
morning. Winds will gradually ease through this afternoon. Seas
13 to 17 ft, with dominant period 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue
through much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is
expected to settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through
Thursday. Gale force wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the
outer waters beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday evening. There is a low probability of storm force gusts
over the outer waters Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters.
Combined seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer
waters early Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas
around 20 feet are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances,
with potential breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Eugene police investigating fatal hit-and-run

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash that left one dead on Sunday has Eugene Police Department looking for yet another suspect in a hit-and-run.

According to EPD, the crash occurred at about 9:18 p.m. on January 8 near west Seventh Avenue and Blair Boulevard. Police said the Major Collision Investigation Team arrived to find a light-colored 2006-2009 Land Rover had struck a pedestrian, who had suffered fatal injuries in the collision. Police said the incident is a hit-and-run case, as the driver of the vehicle did not stop and has not yet been identified or located.

Eugene police are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them at 541-682-5111 and reference case number 23-00407. The suspect vehicle is a light-colored 2006-2009 Land Rover, according to police.

This most recent incident is part of a trend of more frequent vehicle versus pedestrian crashes. According to data assembled by Eugene Police Department officials, the number of incidents of vehicle and pedestrian crashes has seen a sharp increase in 2022. According to the EPD, 2022 saw 77 vehicle versus bike crashes and 156 vehicle versus pedestrian crashes, for a total of 233 incidents. Of those, 63 happened in the darker months of October, November, December, and the first week of January, EPD said.

Tags

Recommended for you