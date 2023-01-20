Eugene police investigating fatal shooting

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police are investigating a shooting that they said left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.
EPD said officers responded to 2810 west 18th Ave. at about 11:14 p.m. on January 19 for a report of shots fired. Officers said they arrived to find one person dead inside the residence, and a second person who had suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said a possible suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene heading northbound on Wilson Street from west 18th Avenue. The vehicle is described as a grey or silver sedan.
Eugene police are asking nearby residents to check for surveillance camera footage that may have caught the incident or the possible suspect vehicle on tape. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Eugene police tip line at 541-682-5162. Police believe this was a targeted incident, and an investigation is ongoing including forensic evidence investigation.
