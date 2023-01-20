 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 3 PM PST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft at 17 seconds and northwest winds south
veering northwest 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Building longer period swell on Saturday
could result in periodic higher waves than listed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Eugene police investigating fatal shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene police investigate shooting at 2810 west 18th Ave.

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police are investigating a shooting that they said left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

EPD said officers responded to 2810 west 18th Ave. at about 11:14 p.m. on January 19 for a report of shots fired. Officers said they arrived to find one person dead inside the residence, and a second person who had suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said a possible suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene heading northbound on Wilson Street from west 18th Avenue. The vehicle is described as a grey or silver sedan.

Eugene police are asking nearby residents to check for surveillance camera footage that may have caught the incident or the possible suspect vehicle on tape. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Eugene police tip line at 541-682-5162. Police believe this was a targeted incident, and an investigation is ongoing including forensic evidence investigation.

This is a developing situation; keep an eye on this article and tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. to follow the story.

