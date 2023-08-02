 Skip to main content
Eugene police investigating head-on crash on River Road

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police are warning of a traffic blockage in the River Road and River Loop 1 area after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Eugene Police Department said the crash occurred at 12:30 p.m. on August 2 near River Road and River Loop 1. EPD said they and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to reports that two vehicles collided head-on. EPD’s Major Collision Investigation Team immediately set to conducting an investigation of the crash.

Police said traffic would be slowed near the scene for a while, as a lane is closed to allow investigators to work. Stick with KEZI for more details as they come to light.

