 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 19 ft at 14 seconds
and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Isolated
gusts to 35 kt late Saturday night through early Sunday morning.
Wind decreasing by late Sunday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Eugene Police investigating report of water thrown at homeless person outside business

  • 0
Donut Shop Video

EUGENE, Ore.-- A donut shop owner in Eugene is under fire accused of throwing water at a homeless person and posting it on social media.

The video has more than 2,000 comments on Reddit.

Police said they received a report around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. 

A spokesperson for EPD said, "This was reported to have occurred in Eugene, however, this has not been confirmed as the location and the woman in the video has not been identified at this time. EPD is following up to investigate the circumstances and hopefully determine the woman's identity."

KEZI has reached out to the accused donut shop owner for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay with KEZI for the latest.

Recommended for you