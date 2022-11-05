Eugene Police investigating report of water thrown at homeless person outside business

EUGENE, Ore.-- A donut shop owner in Eugene is under fire accused of throwing water at a homeless person and posting it on social media.
The video has more than 2,000 comments on Reddit.
Police said they received a report around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
A spokesperson for EPD said, "This was reported to have occurred in Eugene, however, this has not been confirmed as the location and the woman in the video has not been identified at this time. EPD is following up to investigate the circumstances and hopefully determine the woman's identity."
KEZI has reached out to the accused donut shop owner for comment and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Stay with KEZI for the latest.