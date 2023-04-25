Eugene Police investigating shooting at apartment building

EUGENE, Ore. – Police officials are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the 900 block of Hilyard Street, authorities said.
Police said a resident was having a party on April 22 on the second-floor balcony of a building when a group of about 12 to 15 men walked by and yelled a slur. The resident was upset by the slur and went to confront the group when he heard a gunshot.
A bullet hole was found in the apartment’s window and the group ran away.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Eugene Police Department at 541-682-5111.