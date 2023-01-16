 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 5 to 10 kt
expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Eugene police investigating stabbing, release description of suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is releasing the description of a man who is suspected to have stabbed another man on Elmira Road on Saturday evening.

According to EPD, at about 6:29 p.m. on January 14, officers responded to Highway 99 near Elmira Road after someone reported a man had been stabbed. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 40s had suffered a stab wound, and he told them he had been attacked on Elmira Road. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening, and he expected to be treated and shortly released.

Police said the suspect in the stabbing was not found. However, they also said the suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s who may have no teeth. Police said the suspect is described as having scruffy, somewhat pointed facial hair a few inches in length, and was last seen wearing a blue, wool puffy jacket and blue jeans with a red rope, bike lock or string similar to a wallet chain. According to police, the victim told them he did not know the suspect.

Tags

Recommended for you