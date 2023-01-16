Eugene police investigating stabbing, release description of suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is releasing the description of a man who is suspected to have stabbed another man on Elmira Road on Saturday evening.
According to EPD, at about 6:29 p.m. on January 14, officers responded to Highway 99 near Elmira Road after someone reported a man had been stabbed. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 40s had suffered a stab wound, and he told them he had been attacked on Elmira Road. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening, and he expected to be treated and shortly released.
Police said the suspect in the stabbing was not found. However, they also said the suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s who may have no teeth. Police said the suspect is described as having scruffy, somewhat pointed facial hair a few inches in length, and was last seen wearing a blue, wool puffy jacket and blue jeans with a red rope, bike lock or string similar to a wallet chain. According to police, the victim told them he did not know the suspect.