Eugene police investigating stabbing, release description of suspect

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 5 to 10 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&