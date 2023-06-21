Eugene police investigating stabbing that left woman with non-fatal injuries

EUGENE, Ore. – After a young woman was stabbed during an altercation with another woman early Wednesday morning, the Eugene Police Department is on the lookout for the alleged assailant.
According to EPD, at about 2:42 a.m. on June 21, police were sent to a reported assault near 299 west Seventh Alley and Lincoln Street. When they arrived, they said they found a 25-year-old Eugene woman with several non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.
According to the victim, she had been stabbed during an altercation with a woman who was unknown to her. EPD said that when their officers arrived on the scene, they had searched the area with the help of a K-9 unit from the Springfield Police Department to try and find the suspect, but without success.
Police said the suspect was described as a white woman in her 20s or early 30s with a thin to slightly medium build, and of average height. She was described as having dried-out blonde hair to just below her shoulders, and was last seen wearing a yellow tank or light-colored tank top with an unknown pattern on the chest, and jeans. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact EPD Detective Scott Jones at 541-682-5837 and reference case number 23-08998.