Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen

UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe.
-------
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening.
According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5 p.m. on December 8 to go to a storage unit. Police said Johnson has not returned, and his whereabouts are unknown. Police said Johnson needs to take insulin regularly, and did not have any when he went missing.
EPD says Johnson is described as 6 feet and three inches tall and weighing about 360 pounds. He is described as having short, black hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black boots. EPD said Johnson had left home twice before, and both times was found in Springfield.
EPD says that although Johnson needs to take insulin regularly, if asked, he may deny he needs the medicine and may be in an altered state if his blood sugar is low. Officers say his family is worried for his safety. Eugene police say they are searching for Johnson, but could use extra help from the community to find him. Anyone who has seen Johnson or knows about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Eugene Police Department at 541-682-5111.