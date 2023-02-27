Eugene police looking for missing and endangered man

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who they say may be in danger.
According to the EPD, Douglas Arthur Carney, 70, left his home at Avamere Riverpark on Alexander loop at about 6 p.m. on February 26 and hasn’t been heard from since. Police said Carney left on his manual wheelchair, and did not take his medicine with him. According to EPD, Carney’s health will quickly decline without his medications. Police also said that although he must use his wheelchair to get around, Carney can walk very short distances.
EPD said Carney is a white man who stands about 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He is described as having brown and grey long and thin hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a maroon sweater with green camouflage print pants. Eugene police believe Carney is still in Eugene, perhaps near Clark Street and Van Buren Street. EPD said Carney tends to frequent an address on City View Street between 11th Avenue and 14th Avenue, as well as destinations in Creswell and Roseburg.
Anyone with knowledge of Carney’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.