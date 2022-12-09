 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM
PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20
ft at 12 seconds and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to
50 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 1 AM PST Saturday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Eugene police looking for missing, endangered teen

  • Updated
  • 0
Josiah Isiaih Johnson

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening.

According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5 p.m. on December 8 to go to a storage unit. Police said Johnson has not returned, and his whereabouts are unknown. Police said Johnson needs to take insulin regularly, and did not have any when he went missing.

EPD says Johnson is described as 6 feet and three inches tall and weighing about 360 pounds. He is described as having short, black hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black boots. EPD said Johnson had left home twice before, and both times was found in Springfield.

Josiah Isiaih Johnson with family

EPD says that although Johnson needs to take insulin regularly, if asked, he may deny he needs the medicine and may be in an altered state if his blood sugar is low. Officers say his family is worried for his safety. Eugene police say they are searching for Johnson, but could use extra help from the community to find him. Anyone who has seen Johnson or knows about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Eugene Police Department at 541-682-5111.