Eugene police looking for tips to identify Walgreens robbery suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is looking for a man who they said robbed a pharmacy Tuesday afternoon, and are asking for information from the public.
According to EPD, at about 1:37 p.m. on March 14, police responded to an armed robbery at Walgreens at 1675 Coburg Road. Police said the suspect robbed the pharmacy of controlled prescription medications and then ran off. Nearby schools were placed on alert shortly after the robbery took place out of an abundance of caution, but were not under any real threat.
EPD described the suspect as a 25-year-old Black male who stood about 5 feet and 10 inches tall. He was described as having a thin build and was last seen wearing a light brown hoodie and dark brown sweatpants, EPD said. Police said they are searching for the suspect, and request that anyone with information contact them at 541-682-5111 and reference incident number 23-065642.