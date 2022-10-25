Eugene police make “largest fentanyl seizure in department history”

EUGENE, Ore. – About 18 pounds of fentanyl and several guns were seized after what at first appeared to be a routine traffic stop, the Eugene Police Department reported.
According to EPD, at about 10:49 on October 19, an officer showed up the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street for a welfare check on a driver who was allegedly slumped over the steering wheel at a stop light. Police said they blocked the car in place and roused the driver, Andre Lavell Johnson, 42, of Portland. Police said that when he woke up, Johnson tried to start the car while ignoring commands from officers to stop, and he was shortly removed from the vehicle. Police said they spotted a gun near his feet as they got him out of the vehicle, as well as bags containing pills that seemed to be counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
Police said they obtained and executed a search warrant for the vehicle. They said they positively identified the pills as containing fentanyl, and found several phones and a large amount of cash. Police said a drug sniffing dog found controlled substances on the money and the gun, which itself was found to be stolen. EPD said officers and detectives spent the next 28 hours conducting more searches on Johnson's other vehicles and home, where they found about 18 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder and pills, 12 guns including six that were stolen, and over $47,000 in cash.
Johnson was put in the Lane County Jail on existing warrants as well as charges of felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, felony driving while suspended, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Eugene police say they are actively investigating the case, and more charges are pending.