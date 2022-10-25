Eugene police make “largest fentanyl seizure in department history”

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt today, becoming westerly this afternoon. Seas mostly 13 to 15 ft this morning, then mostly 10 to 12 ft tonight through Wednesday. Dominant period mostly 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&