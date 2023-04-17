Eugene Police: man arrested after reckless driving incident

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police said they arrested a man for charges including reckless driving, after the man allegedly came close to hitting a police vehicle and reached estimated speeds of 100 miles per hour while driving away.
According to Eugene Police, an S.U.V. ran a red light at the intersection of West Eleventh Avenue and Beltline Highway at 7:25 p.m. on April 15. As the driver -- later identified as Thomas De La Garza, 35 -- ran the red light, he nearly hit the vehicle of an EPD sergeant.
De La Garza continued east at speeds estimated about 100 m.p.h., police said, swerving to avoid hitting other cars in the area.
As police searched for De La Garza, bystanders flagged his location for officers, Eugene Police said. The sergeant and officers later found his S.U.V. at the Bailey Hill Liquor Store on Bailey Hill Road. According to police, De La Garza was found hiding behind the store, and was taken into custody after briefly resisting. Officers suspected him of driving while intoxicated and investigated further.
EPD K-9 Ayk arrived on scene and found three items buried near De La Garza, police said. The search recovered a key fob, loaded handgun magazine and a handgun holster – though a firearm was not located, EPD said.
According to police, De La Garza was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of reckless endangering, unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by person prohibited, driving while under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, reckless driving and attempting to elude vehicle.