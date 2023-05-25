 Skip to main content
Eugene police offering reward to credible information related to ongoing bomb hoax callers

  • Updated
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police Department announced on Thursday a $2,500 reward for credible information that leads police to apprehending those responsible for ongoing bomb hoax phone messages, authorities said.

EPD’s announcement follows police responding to a lockdown on Wednesday morning at South Eugene High School, which marked the fourth such incident during the month of May, police said.

A person who sounded male called Central Lane 911 at about 9:48 a.m. on May 24 and said he was in a bathroom at the school with a shotgun and then hung up, EPD said. Police said the same individual called back later with a bomb threat.

A thorough investigation of the school by Eugene police determined there was no threat as of 11:30 a.m. and the incident is under continued investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 541-871-3339.

