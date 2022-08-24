Eugene police on the lookout for suspect after reported attempted sexual assault

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect after what officials are calling an attempted sexual assault in the evening of August 23.
The EPD says that at about 7 p.m. on August 23 officers were dispatched to an incident initially categorized as harassment. Police say that when they arrived, they found a woman who had been the victim of an attempted sexual assault. Police say the woman told them some items fell out of her truck, and when she went to retrieve them, a man she did not know helped her. According to the victim, after helping her the man pushed her into the truck and tried to sexually assault her, but she was able to fight him off.
Police say the suspect was last seen going east on 19th Avenue on a red mountain bike. He is described as having tanned skin and a thick, possibly Indian, accent. Police say the suspect was described as in his mid-30’s, 5 feet and 7 inches tall with a thin build, and with short, well-kept hair. Officials say he was last seen wearing a red soccer jersey with a number on the back and black pants. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 541-682-5111 and reference case number 22-12748.
EPD gave some tips to keep yourself safe from an assault. They say to be aware of your surroundings at all times, stay away from bushes or other potential hiding places for an assailant, walk in lighted spaces as much as possible, and to always walk with a buddy. They also say to stay away from strangers, fight back and make as much noise as possible if grabbed, and to call 911 if you believe you are in danger or being followed.