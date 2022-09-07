Eugene police on the lookout for suspects in attempted kidnapping

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667... * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Local wind gusts to 50 mph in the Cascades, generally across crest and ridges. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&