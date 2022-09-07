 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND
667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley,
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade
Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East
Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Local
wind gusts to 50 mph in the Cascades, generally across crest and
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Eugene police on the lookout for suspects in attempted kidnapping

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. – After an alleged attempted abduction Wednesday morning, the Eugene Police Department is on the lookout for two suspects.

The EPD says at about 7:45 a.m. on September 7, they received a report that two men had attempted an abduction in the north Terry Street and Royal Avenue area. Police say a woman told them she was walking her young son to a nearby school when two men in a sedan accosted them. According to police, the woman told them the sedan drove near them for a while, with the passenger threatening at one point to “get” them. Police say the woman kept away from the vehicle, yelled for help and pounded on nearby doors to get assistance. The suspects drove away when people came out to help the woman, police say.

Officials said the woman couldn’t tell if the suspects meant to kidnap her, her son or both. The vehicle is described as a dirty, older grey-toned vehicle similar to a Subaru Forester. Police said the vehicle is reported as being filled with items as though the suspects lived in it. The passenger and driver are both described as white males standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall wearing dark clothes.

The EPD is requesting tips in this case. Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is asked to call 541-682-5111 and reference case number 22-13518

