Eugene police on the lookout for suspects in attempted kidnapping

EUGENE, Ore. – After an alleged attempted abduction Wednesday morning, the Eugene Police Department is on the lookout for two suspects.
The EPD says at about 7:45 a.m. on September 7, they received a report that two men had attempted an abduction in the north Terry Street and Royal Avenue area. Police say a woman told them she was walking her young son to a nearby school when two men in a sedan accosted them. According to police, the woman told them the sedan drove near them for a while, with the passenger threatening at one point to “get” them. Police say the woman kept away from the vehicle, yelled for help and pounded on nearby doors to get assistance. The suspects drove away when people came out to help the woman, police say.
Officials said the woman couldn’t tell if the suspects meant to kidnap her, her son or both. The vehicle is described as a dirty, older grey-toned vehicle similar to a Subaru Forester. Police said the vehicle is reported as being filled with items as though the suspects lived in it. The passenger and driver are both described as white males standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall wearing dark clothes.
The EPD is requesting tips in this case. Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is asked to call 541-682-5111 and reference case number 22-13518