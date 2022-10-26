Eugene police push for fentanyl awareness; expert talks solutions

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fentanyl is a deadly drug becoming all too common on our streets.
Officials with the Eugene Police Department are making a big push to bring awareness to the ongoing crisis. Captain Chris Harrison said they're seeing the drug all over the streets.
"It just seems like it's everywhere. We are seeing it in all parts of town with all kinds of different people and different ages," Harrison said.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose. To put that into perspective, that's equivalent to just 10 to 15 grains of table salt.
That's a harsh reality to think about, especially for parents like Harrison.
"It does concern me, both for children and adults. These potential parties or social gatherings where maybe somebody opens a container of pills and they try it for the heck of it. You have heard about something like that happening for years; the problem is, you just don't know what you may be getting and how strong it may be," Harrison said.
Harrison encourages parents to sit down with their kids and teens.
"I just hope the people and parents take it seriously and have discussions with their kids and just avoid these drugs," Harrison said.
Dr. David Deyhimy, an addiction expert, said fentanyl is now weaved into the entire drug supply, and it's going to get worse before it gets better.
"The number one thing is parents need to know to carry naloxone, 40% of overdoses happen with a bystander witnessing the overdose," Deyhimy said.
He said it's like carrying an EpiPen for someone with allergies or having a fire extinguisher in your home in case of a fire.
"I don't think people are aware these options, like naloxone, exist, and they are very easy to get and simple to use. You never know when your kid or you're going to have the opportunity to save someone," Deyhimy said.
He also encourages people to keep talking about the dangers of fentanyl.
"Based upon the amount of drugs that are being seized and the fact that 80% or more of overdoses are due to fentanyl, I'm shocked we aren't talking this publicly in a bipartisan way," Deyhimy said.
He said parents shouldn't be too worried this Halloween about children trick-or-treating. Just take the normal precautions by looking at the candy they bring home, and don't eat anything that's open.
"I think the bigger risks for parents on Halloween is all the teenagers and young adults that are going to go to parties, concerts, and events, and potentially experience an overdose or poisoning in one of those situations rather than the little kids getting candy," Deyhimy.
That's why it's crucial to educate teens and young adults about the dangers of fentanyl. That's something Eugene resident Damien Hayes said is every parent or grandparent's duty after he watched someone overdose on fentanyl.
"Someone OD'd on fentanyl right on my front landing, and I didn't know what to do, and it freaked me out and he literally died," Hayes said.
Hayes said he tried to keep the person awake until medics arrived, but he didn't make it.
Hayes ended up moving out of the area, but now he hopes to educate others on the danger of this deadly and common drug.