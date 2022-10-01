Eugene Police ramping up party patrols around University of Oregon as fall term kicks off

EUGENE, Ore. -- The West University neighborhood in Eugene is once again coming alive as University of Oregon students return for the start of fall term.
According to police, there has already been an increase in activity there in comparison to the summer months. They are once again ramping up their party patrols in an effort to keep the situation under control.
"Historically and even in this last spring, we tend to have large parties that turn into unruly gatherings," Eugene Police Captain Billy Halvorson said. "Just earlier this spring even, partygoers were chucking cans and bottles at officers, an officer got punched in the face."
Eugene Police officers are working with the University of Oregon and its police department to try to curb the unruly behaviors partygoers have exhibited in previous years. Last week, officers and university staff held a "Good Neighbor Welcome" where they greeted students living in areas where parties have historically happened in the past.
"Kind of a walkabout through the community where we're just giving out resources saying welcome to the neighborhood, it's a new year, here's some tips, here's some safety advice, here's some resources from the university and here are some of the rules that you need to know to not get yourself in trouble," Halvorson said.
As students try to have fun and enjoy time with friends, Halvorson said there is a line between having fun and taking things too far.
"Don't walk down the street with a beer," Halvorson said. "If you're going to have a good time and you're going to drink alcohol, drink responsibly don't drink to the point where you're blackout drunk."
There are consequences for unruly partygoers. The social host, or Ordinance on Unruly Gatherings, holds individuals criminally responsible for hosting, organizing and allowing an unruly event or social gathering. Violators face a base fine of $375 for criminal violations of the ordinance.
People who own the property where the event is hosted may also be penalized if there are multiple violations of this ordinance. Both hosts and property owners may be civilly liable for police, fire and public works response costs that fall under this ordinance, at an estimated cost of $800 per incident.
Property owners where tenants were issued citations under this ordinance will reportedly receive letters in the following days, notifying them of activity at their property, as well as their potential obligation for subsequent events.
Students living in the West University neighborhood said they have already noticed the increase in police presence this weekend.
"As long as you're not walking around the streets with alcohol, they're kind of nice to you," Theodore Hoffman said.
Some said the increased police presence makes them feel safer, especially at night.
"I know there's been some attacks too with like, homeless people and stuff at night, so I feel like that also helps, having police around," Nathan Cook said.
Halvorson advises students to be responsible and smart. He also encourages them to use the 'buddy' system.
"The last thing we want is somebody that's inebriated walking down the street and then, is either assaulted or some other circumstance because they just weren't clear enough in their mind to be able to take care of themselves and make responsible choices," Halvorson said.
