Eugene police release new details in Springfield arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- New details are coming to light in the case of a tense search in a Springfield neighborhood on Tuesday that involved a fugitive from Washington and a chase through Eugene and Springfield.

According to the Eugene Police Department, the incident began at about 9 a.m. on February 22 when Eugene police were asked to assist with the capture of a fugitive from the state of Washington. According to Eugene police, the suspect, Gary Michael Moyer, 36, of Port Orchard, Washington, was the subject of a multi-jurisdictional search warrant at his home earlier that morning, but had escaped law enforcement and driven to Oregon. EPD said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Seattle had called Oregon State Police and HIS in Roseburg to inform them that Moyer was last known to be in the area of Moon Mountain Drive and east 25th Avenue in Eugene.

EPD said that Moyer was known to be armed and dangerous according to Washington law enforcement, and had a history of evading capture using any means necessary. Washington police said Moyer was known to be travelling with his girlfriend, Stephanie Marie Roller, 31, in a dark-colored SUV with Washington plates, according to the EPD. Further complicating matters, Washington police told EPD that at about 3 a.m. on February 22, Vancouver 911 received a 911 call from Moyer’s phone in which a woman identifying herself as Jessica Pruitt reported herself as being kidnapped.

EPD said that by the time of their action in Eugene, the kidnapping case was still underway in Vancouver. Although the case was unsubstantiated, there was an actual woman in Vancouver by the name of Jessica Pruitt who could not be located, EPD said.

According to Eugene police, detectives checked the area where Moyer was reported to be, and found that he had been staying in a motel with a woman matching Roller’s description, and they had missed him by about 30 minutes. A second female was not seen. EPD said they called in a full SWAT activation, and a Street Crimes Unit officer nearby spotted Moyer’s vehicle traveling east on Interstate 105, confirmed Moyer was driving the vehicle, and began a pursuit while calling for backup. EPD said Springfield Police Department was notified as the pursuit crossed into their city, but the chase was ended after a few minutes because of growing risk to the public.

EPD said the suspects ran into heavy police presence in the area of Pioneer Parkway and Mohawk Boulevard between Q Street and Main Street in Springfield. Shortly afterward, their vehicle was spotted in front of a home near 16th Street and G Street, and the suspects were seen on foot near their vehicle. Eugene police said they brought in an overwhelming amount of assets to contain the suspects to the area before beginning a comprehensive and methodical search with police dog and SWAT units. According to EPD, Moyer and Roller had entered an unoccupied home on G Street and tried to hide from law enforcement, but a K-9 team and a small contingent of SWAT officers found them and arrested them without further incident.

EPD said they are conducting a follow-up investigation to help Washington law enforcement. So far, they said they’ve recovered commercial quantities of methamphetamine, as well as two guns stolen from Washington and more than 200 pieces of evidence related to numerous high-profile property crimes in western Washington.

Moyer is facing charges of unlawful possession of stolen firearms while being a felon, eluding the police by vehicle and on foot, reckless endangering, reckless driving, first-degree burglary, and being a fugitive from justice. Roller is facing charges of first-degree burglary and violating a release agreement from Deschutes County.