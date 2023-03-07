Eugene police report missing, endangered man has been found unharmed

UPDATE March 8: Eugene Police Department reports that Andrew Carpenter was spotted by a passing motorist on west Sixth Avenue. Police said the motorist stopped Carpenter, then waited with him until police arrived. EPD said Carpenter appeared cold but was unharmed and he was reunited with his family.
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person who is believed to be endangered.
According to EPD, a family member reported Andrew Ronald Carpenter, 30, to be missing after he left the Hourglass treatment facility. Police said Carpenter is believed to be on foot and without a phone, and he is unfamiliar with the Eugene area as he just recently moved there.
EPD said Carpenter was last seen in the morning of March 4 in the Centennial Loop and MLK Jr. Boulevard area. Police said he was last seen wearing white-framed prescription glasses, a light-grey hooded sweatshirt under a copper or brown jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.