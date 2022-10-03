Eugene police report numerous citations, one arrest after weekend of party patrols

EUGENE, Ore. -- After Eugene Police Department stationed intensified patrols in the West University area to combat unruly parties, the police are reporting numerous citations in their first weekend of patrols.

According to EPD, the overtime patrols are in place to target illegal alcohol use, noise violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas around the University of Oregon. Police say the enforcement efforts follow an education-first approach to try to combat violations of the Social Host Ordinance, which holds individuals criminally responsible for hosting, organizing and allowing an unruly event or social gathering.

Police said that over the weekend of September 30 through October 2, they issued a total of 29 citations for open containers and 43 citations for minors in possession of alcohol. EPD also said they sent one person to jail for escaping police custody. EPD said no unruly gathering citations were issued and patrols will continue over the next several weekends.